Russian missile strikes in Kyiv

Smoke rises over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in residential area Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. 

 Yaroslav Debelyi/STRINGER/REUTERS

KYIV, Ukraine - A series of blasts rocked Kyiv on Monday morning, with some strikes landing in the heart of the Ukrainian capital's downtown during rush hour, and rocket attacks hit cities across the country - Russia's apparent revenge for an explosion Saturday on the Crimean Bridge.

Suspected Russian missiles caused heavy explosions around 8:15 a.m., and vehicles were in flames near Taras Shevchenko Park - on a road often jammed with rush-hour traffic.

