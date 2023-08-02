Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Izmail

A view shows a marine station building destroyed during a Russian drone strike in Izmail, Odesa region, Ukraine, on Wednesday.

 Nina Liashenko/REUTERS

KYIV — Russia attacked Ukraine’s main inland port across the Danube River from Romania on Wednesday, sending global food prices higher as it ramps up its use of force to prevent Ukraine from exporting grain.

The attacks destroyed buildings in the port of Izmail and halted ships as they prepared to arrive there to load up with Ukrainian grain in defiance of a de-facto blockade Russia reimposed in mid-July.