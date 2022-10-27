Fire following recent shelling in Shakhtarsk

A firefighter works to extinguish fire following recent shelling at an oil storage in the town of Shakhtarsk, near Donetsk, in Russian-controlled Ukraine, on Thursday.

 REUTERS

LONDON/KYIV — A senior Russian government official raised the possibility that Moscow could shoot down commercial Western satellites being used to help Ukraine’s war effort, as Russia pressed ahead with its bombing campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure.

If acted on, the threat would inevitably raise fears about spiraling escalation of the eight-month-old conflict and the risk of confrontation between Russia and the West.