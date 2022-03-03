MUKACHEVO, Ukraine - Russian troops have seized a key government building in the Black Sea port of Kherson, a Ukrainian governor said Thursday, as Moscow tightened its grip on Ukraine's southern coastline, slashing access to shipping hubs with a flurry of bombardments.
Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to achieve his goals in Ukraine "no matter what," according to a Kremlin statement, which described the war as unfolding "according to plan." Just over 1 million people have fled the destruction, according to data from the United Nations refugee agency - an exodus that is set to become Europe's worst humanitarian crisis this century. Delegations from Ukraine and Russia met for a second round of talks Thursday afternoon.
Russian forces have occupied the Kherson Regional State Administration building, Gov. Hennadiy Lahuta said, but a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian defense ministry denied the port city of nearly 300,000 was under Moscow's control. The mayor of Mariupol, another seaside hub, said hours-long shelling has cut off water, power and food supplies. Estimating casualties is difficult, another local official said: "We cannot collect all the bodies, and we cannot count."
Explosions continued to rock the capital, Kyiv, as a massive convoy of Russian ground forces - stalled by low morale and botched planning - remained within 20 miles of the city's center, according to the British Defense Ministry. A defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday: "So many times they wanted to destroy us. But they couldn't."
Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian delegations were meeting for a second round of peace talks in southwestern Belarus, as Russia intensified its attacks and the Kremlin stepped up pressure on Ukraine to bow to its demands.
Russian officials said the negotiators would discuss a cease-fire, as the Kremlin and Foreign Ministry doubled down Thursday on their tough conditions for any end to Russian shelling. The gap between the two sides appeared to doom hopes of a breakthrough.
Russia's conditions, spelled out by Putin last week, include demands that Ukraine give up territory and the right to defensive weapons. Under Putin's terms, Kyiv must accept neutral status, end plans to join NATO and recognize Crimea as Russian territory and two separatist areas in the Donbas region as independent. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and recognized the self-proclaimed separatist "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent states last month.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine is demanding an immediate cease-fire, an armistice and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave cities and towns that are under attack. Russia's Defense Ministry insists that it does allow civilians to leave.
He said the main objective was the "demilitarization and neutral status of Ukraine." Putin accused Ukraine of "attempts to gain time by dragging out negotiations." He warned that Russia would scale up its demands with "additional requirements from Kyiv in our negotiating position," unless Ukraine accepts Moscow's terms swiftly.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier told journalists that Ukraine would be demilitarized even if a peace agreement were signed. He blamed Ukraine for a delay in talks, claiming that the Ukrainians were "receiving instructions from Washington."
Putin also called French President Emmanuel Macron, in what appeared to have been a markedly more strained exchange than previous conversations between the two leaders. A senior French official said it left Macron convinced that "the worst is yet to come" and that Putin aims to take control of all of Ukraine. He called reports of civilian casualties "disinformation."
Russia's Defense Ministry said 498 service members have died and more than 1,500 have been wounded in the fighting. It's the first time Russian officials have conceded the invasion's high toll on its troops - though there is no way to verify the count.
The United Nations recorded 227 civilian deaths as of Wednesday, including 15 children, and warned that the true numbers were probably much higher.
Zelensky said that 16,000 foreigners have volunteered to fight for Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Earlier this week, Ukraine temporarily lifted visa requirements for foreigners who wish to enter the country and join the fight against Russian forces.
Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, said it will no longer service the RD-180 rocket engines that are used by the United Launch Alliance, the joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, to launch national security missions for the Pentagon.It also will cut off the supply of the RD-181 engines used in Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket that is used to fly cargo and supplies to the International Space Station.