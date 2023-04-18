Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter, leaves after speaking during the POSSIBLE conference, in Miami Beach

 MARCO BELLO/REUTERS

Russia's quest to sabotage Ukrainian forces' internet access by targeting the Starlink satellite operations that billionaire Elon Musk has provided to Kyiv since the war's earliest days appears to be more advanced than previously known, according to a classified U.S. intelligence report obtained by The Washington Post.

Moscow has experimented for months with its Tobol electronic warfare systems in a bid to disrupt Starlink's transmissions in Ukraine, the top-secret assessment, which has not been previously disclosed, contends.