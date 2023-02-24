U.N. Security Council holds meeting on Ukraine in New York

Representatives stand for a moment of silence during a United Nations Security Council meeting to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., February 24, 2023. 

 DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

Russia welcomed on Friday Chinese proposals to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and said it was open to achieving the goals of what it calls its "special military operation" through political and diplomatic means.

China has called for a comprehensive ceasefire as part of a 12-point plan for dealing with the war, which began a year ago when Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.