U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba greets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken before a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv, Ukraine on September 6, 2023. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit on September 6, 2023, where he was due to announce more than a billion dollars in fresh aid to Ukraine. Blinken's visit -- his fourth during Moscow's assault -- comes as Kyiv has touted some successes this week in its offensive to push back Russian forces. 

 POOL/VIA REUTERS

KYIV - At least 16 people were killed and many more were wounded in a Russian attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka on Wednesday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.

Footage circulated online by presidential officials showed people falling to the ground or running for cover after a huge explosion in front of them, seconds after some look up to the sky when they hear what sounds like a missile approaching.