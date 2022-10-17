A view shows a site of a plane crash on residential building in the southern city of Yeysk

A view shows a site of a plane crash on residential building in the southern city of Yeysk, Russia October 17, 2022. 

 STRINGER/REUTERS

YEYSK, Russia - A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk on Monday, engulfing apartments in flames, the regional governor said.

Footage showed a large fireball erupting from a multi-story building. Russian news agencies said the pilots had ejected.

