Russian fighter jets intercepted and forced down an American surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, U.S. officials said, with one of the warplanes colliding with the unmanned aircraft’s propeller after both jets dumped fuel on it.

The incident, occurring around 7 a.m. local time, prompted Air Force personnel remotely operating the MQ-9 Reaper to bring it down in international waters. U.S. officials characterized the encounter as being part of a “pattern of dangerous actions by Russian pilots” while interacting with American and allied aircraft in international airspace.