People gather outside a recruitment office to bid farewell to reservists drafted during the partial mobilization in the Siberian town of Tara in the Omsk region, Russia September 26, 2022.  

 ALEXEY MALGAVKO/REUTERS

Russian men of fighting age should not be allowed to travel abroad, a senior lawmaker was quoted as saying on Monday, amid growing public concern that wider border closures will be announced to stop people fleeing the draft.

"Everyone who is of conscription age should be banned from traveling abroad in the current situation," Sergei Tsekov, a member of Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, told RIA news agency.