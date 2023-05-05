Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement in an undisclosed location

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement as he stand next to Wagner fighters in an undisclosed location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image taken from video released May 5, 2023.  

 PRESS SERVICE OF "CONCORD"/VIA REUTERS

Russia's main mercenary group announced plans on Friday to pull out of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, but Ukraine said the group's fighters were reinforcing positions to try to seize it before Russia marks victory in World War Two day next week.

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said his men had been starved of ammunition and would expect the army to take their place in Bakhmut next Wednesday, jeopardizing what has long been Russia's main target in its attempt to carve up its neighbor.