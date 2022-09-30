FILE PHOTO: An Ukrainian soldier looks out from a tank, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the frontline city of Lyman, Donetsk region

An Ukrainian soldier looks out from a tank, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the frontline city of Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine on April 28, 2022. 

 JORGE SILVA/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Russia's mobilization has exposed the mounting pressure the Kremlin is under as its armed forces show signs of "increased weakness and frailty" in the war in Ukraine, Britain's Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said on Friday.

"There are pressure points. There is some brittleness to the Russian armed forces," Radakin told a small group of reporters in Washington.