Residential building heavily damaged by Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. Rescuers carry the body of killed local woman at the site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid their attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 6, 2022.  

 STRINGER/REUTERS

BAKHMUT, Ukraine/KYIV - A Russian missile demolished an apartment block in a Ukrainian region that Moscow says it has annexed, killing at least three people, as discontent mounted inside Russia about the handling of the war by the top brass.

The missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia in the southern region of the same name left some people buried under the rubble, the regional governor said, and was a reminder of Moscow's ability to strike targets even at a time when its forces have been pushed back in the south and east.

