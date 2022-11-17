Ukrainian servicemen fire a mortar on a front line in Zaporizhzhia region

Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire a mortar on a front line Thursday in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine.

 REUTERS

KYIV — Russia pounded Ukrainian energy facilities and a huge rocket booster factory on Thursday in a new wave of missile strikes that Ukrainian officials denounced as terrorism.

Explosions echoed though cities including the southern port of Odesa, the capital Kyiv, the central city of Dnipro and the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia where officials said two people were killed.