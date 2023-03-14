Aftermath of recent shelling in Volnovakha

An investigator stands next to a crater in the site of recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, March 13, 2023. 

 ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, voted on Tuesday to approve an amendment that would punish those found guilty of discrediting "volunteer" groups fighting in Ukraine, extending a law that censors criticism of Russia's armed forces.

The amendment is seen as a move to "protect" fighters working for the private Wagner Group, a mercenary force, which is leading Russia's campaign for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.