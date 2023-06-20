FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Germany delivers its first Leopard tanks to Slovakia, in Bratislava

 A Russian soldier who destroyed a German-made Leopard tank in a battle in Ukraine has been given a 1 million rouble ($11,842) reward by a private foundation, Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday.

It published a video showing the soldier, Andrei Kravtsov, sitting on a hospital bed and receiving a reward certificate from Alexander Karelin, a three-time Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling.