People walk past a desk promoting Russian army service in Moscow, Russia April 12, 2023. 

A campaign member holds leaflets promoting Russian army service in Moscow, Russia April 12, 2023.

MOSCOW - A rapid overhaul to Russia’s conscription system rushed through parliament on Wednesday has underlined a scramble for additional manpower for its forces fighting in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the “extremely important” law was intended to solve what he called “a mess” in Russia’s draft centers that had been exposed by a partial mobilization in September, when the government was forced to retract a number of wrongly-issued draft papers.