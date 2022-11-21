FILE PHOTO: Commander of Russia's Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin attends a meeting in Sochi

Commander of Russia's Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin attends a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, Nov. 3, 2021.  

 SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS

LONDON - Russia's leading war hawks rallied behind the humiliating decision for Moscow's forces to retreat from the Ukrainian city of Kherson this month, but the commander who argued in favor of the move is now under growing pressure to prove it was worth it.

Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian media for his reputed ruthlessness, on Nov. 9 recommended Moscow's forces quit Kherson and the west bank of the River Dnipro where they were dangerously exposed.