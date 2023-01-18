Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov holds a news conference, in Moscow

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend his annual news conference, in Moscow, Russia January 18, 2023.

 SHAMIL ZHUMATOV/REUTERS

MOSCOW/TBILISI  - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was ready to deploy troops to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border to quell tensions between the two countries, but Yerevan's hardline position had so far prevented it.

Tensions have spiraled between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the blockade of the only road giving direct access to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenia in recent weeks.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference, in Moscow on Dec. 23, 2022.