Firefighters work to put out a fire in an energy infrastructure facility damaged by a Russian missile strike as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, on Tuesday.

 STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/VIA REUTERS

LONDON - Russian-installed officials in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson said on Wednesday they were preparing to defend it from imminent Ukrainian attack and urged civilians to flee as soon as possible.

The Russian-appointed governor of the region, Vladimir Saldo, said in a TV interview: "No one is about to surrender Kherson but it's undesirable for residents to be in a city where military actions are going to be conducted."