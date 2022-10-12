Forensics lie down a body of an army officer they exhumed from, what Ukrainians said, a mass grave, in the newly recaptured town of Lyman

Forensics lie down a body of an army officer they exhumed from, what Ukrainians said, a mass grave, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the newly recaptured town of Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine, October 11, 2022.  

 ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS

Russia's missile strikes on Ukrainian cities Monday, which President Vladimir Putin said targeted "energy, military command and communications facilities," also hit downtown streets, a playground and residential areas, bearing a grim resemblance to Russia's brutally indiscriminate military style in Syria, where the Kremlin's new top commander of the war on Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, rose to prominence.

It is unclear whether Monday's barrage, which continued to a lesser degree Tuesday, marked a shift in tactics that will characterize the war for months to come.