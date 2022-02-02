Russia's Putin, UK's Johnson to discuss Ukraine on Wednesday evening Reuters Feb 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are scheduled to discuss Ukraine by phone on Wednesday evening, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.The Kremlin had earlier said it would provide details if and when Putin spoke to Johnson and that Putin was ready to talk to anyone, including the "utterly confused."Ushakov noted that Johnson had visited Kyiv on Tuesday.Johnson used that visit to accuse Putin of holding a gun to Ukraine's head in a bid to bully the West into redrawing the post-Cold War security map of Europe.Ushakov said the Kremlin hoped that Putin and Johnson would also discuss UK-Russia relations, which he said were at a very low level.Putin and Johnson were meant to talk on Monday, but Johnson had to postpone that call for domestic political reasons.(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular China media ridicules F-35C accident on USS Carl Vinson Electric Boat looking ahead to next-generation attack subs Nashua native assumes command of USS Tennessee Ukraine announces plan to boost army, Europeans rally behind Zelenskiy Electric Boat targeting 3,050 hires this year in Connecticut and Rhode Island U.S. deploys F-15 fighter jets to Baltics until end of next week U.S., Russia clash sharply over Ukraine at U.N. meeting Russia, U.S. clash at U.N. over Russian troop build-up near Ukraine F-35 jet crashes on USS Carl Vinson in South China Sea, 7 injured Report cites 'outstanding' year for Connecticut's defense industrial base; labor remains a challenge Request News Coverage