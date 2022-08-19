Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Kazakh President Tokayev in Sochi

Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Sochi, Russia, on August 19, 2022.  

 KAZAKH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/VIA REUTERS

KYIV, Ukraine - In the final days before the invasion of Ukraine, Russia's security service began sending cryptic instructions to informants in Kyiv. Pack up and get out of the capital, the Kremlin collaborators were told, but leave behind the keys to your homes.

The directions came from senior officers in a unit of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) with a prosaic name - the Department of Operational Information - but an ominous assignment: ensure the decapitation of the Ukrainian government and oversee the installation of a pro-Russian regime.