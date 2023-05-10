57th Ukrainian brigade shoots Grad systems in Bakhmut

57th Ukrainian brigade shoots Grad systems, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the location given as Bakhmut, Ukraine May 9, 2023. 

 UKRAINE ARMED FORCES PRESS SERVICE/VIA REUTERS

 The leader of Russia's Wagner private army said on Thursday Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive was already underway and making gains on the outskirts of the eastern city of Bakhmut, while Kyiv said its main effort had not yet started.

Ukrainian operations were "unfortunately, partially successful," Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose force of mercenaries and convicts recruited from prison has led Russia's main military campaign in Bakhmut, said on social media.

AFP journalist Arman Soldin, in Ukraine

AFP journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed by a rocket strike as he reported with AFP colleagues from Ukrainian positions in Chasiv Yar on May 9, 2023, smiles to the photographer as a cat stands on his shoulders during an assignment for AFP in Ukraine, November 11, 2022.  
Aftermath of a Russian military strike in Zaporizhzhia region

A firefighter works at a site of a residential house destroyed by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine May 11, 2023.  
Local resident Liudmyla Shalai reacts as she sits in her apartment before her evacuation in the town of Kostiantynivka

Local resident Liudmyla Shalai, 83, reacts as she sits in her apartment before her evacuation, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 10, 2023. 
Members of the State of Emergency Service inspect for mines and unexploded shells near Blahodatne in Mykolaiv

Members of the State of Emergency Service inspect an area for mines and unexploded shells, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the village of Blahodatne, in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, May 10, 2023.  