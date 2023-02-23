People visit graves of their relatives at a military cemetary in Lviv

People visit the graves of their relatives, Ukrainian service members killed in fights against Russian troops, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, at a military cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday.

 STRINGER

KYIV — The war in Ukraine dragged into its second year on Friday, with no end in sight to a conflict launched by Russia that has killed tens of thousands of people, flattened cities and towns, forced millions to flee and brought a Cold War chill to global ties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of his neighbor on Feb. 24 last year aiming to seize the capital Kyiv quickly and topple the pro-European government, but those hopes were dashed by a fierce defense as well as military blunders that embarrassed Moscow.