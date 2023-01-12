FILE PHOTO: Liudmyla Shumkova, who says she spent 54 days in a Russian captivity during Russia's occupation of the city, speaks to a warcrime investigator in Kherson

FILE PHOTO: Liudmyla Shumkova, who says she spent 54 days in a Russian captivity, speaks to a warcrime investigator, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kherson, Ukraine December 8, 2022.  

 Anna Voitenko/REUTERS

KHERSON, Ukraine - Oksana Minenko, a 44-year-old accountant who lives in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, said she was repeatedly detained and tortured by occupying Russian forces.

Her husband, a Ukrainian soldier, died defending Kherson’s Antonivskyi bridge on the first day of full-scale war, she said. During several interrogations in the spring, Russian forces submerged her hands in boiling water, pulled out her fingernails and beat her in the face with rifle butts so badly she needed plastic surgery, according to Minenko.

FILE PHOTO: Russia retreat Kherson

FILE PHOTO: Graves of people who died during a Russian occupation are seen at the city’s cemetery after Russia's retreat Kherson, Ukraine November 17, 2022.  