Sen. Richard Shelby

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) during the Senate's Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing examining the quarterly CARES Act report to Congress on September 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. (

 Toni L. Sandys-Pool/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — The Senate Appropriations Committee’s new defense spending bill would add $4 billion to the Navy budget — money the Navy did not seek and much of which the Armed Services and House Appropriations panels did not approve — for warships built largely by the constituents of senior appropriators.

The fiscal 2023 bill requires the Navy to spend that $4 billion to build all or part of a destroyer, two amphibious ships, a cargo vessel and several troop-ferrying hovercrafts. None of that added spending was requested in the president’s budget. Nor was any of it on the Navy’s list of “unfunded priorities” that did not make the administration’s budget.