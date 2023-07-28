FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of the Pentagon is seen in Washington

The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. 

 JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - The Senate on Thursday night approved a largely bipartisan defense policy bill, teeing up what is expected to be a bitter negotiation with the House, where hard-right Republicans muscled through a vastly different version of the $886 billion package loaded with divisive provisions rejected by most senators.

The vote was 86 to 11.