NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference to present NATO's annual report for 2022, in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2023. 

 JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS

BRUSSELS  - Seven out of 30 allies met NATO's military spending target of 2% of GDP in 2022, one country less than in 2021 before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, urging allies to boost defense investment more quickly.

Stoltenberg told reporters in a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels that the alliance originally had expected two more countries to meet the goal.