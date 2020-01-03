U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called on President Donald Trump Friday to produce the intelligence behind the daring assassination of Iranian Major General Qassem Suleimani at Baghdad International Airport.
Shaheen, D-N.H., said all Americans need to know Suleimani was a murderous "terrorist" responsible for the deaths of many U.S. and allied servicemen and women.
"This is the guy who for decades headed this special Iranian military force that has been responsible for attacks and the killing of American service members; he was the architect behind that," Shaheen said. "This is a bad guy and I believe the world is going to be a safer place without him."
Still, Trump needs to explain how the U.S. plans to react if Iran responds to the targeted assassination of its top terrorist, she said.
"What did they anticipate would be Iran’s response? What intelligence prompted this attack?" Shaheen said.
"I think the first thing we need is a briefing to make available to us all that intelligence," she said. "The American people deserve to know why President Trump took this action. I know those requests have been made and I don't think we have an answer to those requests."
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Friday the strike was carried out to disrupt an "imminent" attack in the region.
Several media outlets reported another terrorist aligned with Iran was killed -- Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of an Iranian-backed Shia militia known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF.
Suleimani, an outspoken former construction worker and bodybuilder, rose through the ranks of Iran's Revolutionary Guard in 1998 to become the head of the Quds Force, an elite unit comparable to U.S. special forces such as the Navy Seals and Army Rangers.
"He was clearly responsible for the attacks on the American embassy (in Iraq) earlier this week that may have been in response to growing unrest in Iraq," said Shaheen, who has visited the Middle East several times and promoted efforts to improve treatment of women and minority groups living under repressive regimes.
There's strong speculation that Suleimani chose that bold and sure-to-fail move against the region's most fortified embassy, Shaheen said, to draw attention away from Iran's largest public protests since its 1979 Islamic revolution.
"That explains who this guy was: He was a terrorist and he was directing all of their activities against the west," she said.
U.S. officials Friday confirmed that 3,000 troops from the Immediate Response Force of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C., are deploying to the region.
This was in addition to 700 troops from the same division sent to Kuwait last week after the storming of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad by Iranian-backed militants.
David Petraeus, retired Army general and former director of the CIA, told the New Yorker Friday the threat of Iran's leadership to take "revenge" against the U.S. could take many forms.
"But there’s a whole universe of possibilities now, everything from proxy retaliation, kidnappings of American citizens, actions against coalition partners, even an attempt to do something in the U.S. We certainly have large force concentrations in the region, too," said Petraeus, whose official U.S. residence remains a small property in Springfield, N.H., that his wife inherited from her family.
Shaheen agreed with Petraeus there's no way to predict an Iranian response with any certainty.
"What we have consistently seen from Iran is a response to the United States' actions in the Middle East. They always have one," she said. "I think Gen. Petraeus is correct when he says we don't know what that response will be and there's a host of options."
Unlike some of her Democratic colleagues, Shaheen said there's not enough information to brand Trump's action as "reckless" or any evidence that this represents a violation of the sole authority of Congress to declare a foreign war.
"I think it is too soon to know. We have seen other strikes by American Presidents similar to this one" that didn't violate restrictions set by Congress, Shaheen said.
"I don’t have any inside information from the Foreign Relations Committee or Armed Services Committee that this would violate international law and our ability to go after our enemies," she said.
Shaheen said Congress will monitor the actions of the Iraqi parliament, which reportedly will consider whether the U.S. strike warrants removal of all U.S. forces from Iraq.
Trump bears some responsibility for actions that set the stage for heightened hostilities, Shaheen said, noting the President's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and pulling troops out of Syria without consulting allies.
These actions sent "mixed messages" to allies and adversaries alike about U.S. resolve, she said.
"When the Trump administration withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, one of the predictions was we would see an increase in tension with Iran. That is exactly what we have seen over the past 18 months," Shaheen said. "Sadly, it is not surprising. Hopefully this will be part of a broader strategy and we will see what that is."
