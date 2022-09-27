Russian armoured vehicle in Izium

A volunteer, uses his mobile phone as he sits on the top of a destroyed Russian armored vehicle, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the recently liberated town of Izium, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 27, 2022. 

 ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — Two key members of the Senate Armed Service Committee expressed support Monday for designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, a label rejected by the White House but pushed by Ukraine.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said there is strong recognition in the Senate and the House that Moscow belongs on the state sponsor of terrorism list, which now includes Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Syria. The designation would allow for broader sanctions to be imposed on Russia and further isolate the country from the West.