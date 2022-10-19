High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is pictured during the military exercise Namejs 2022 on Sept. 26, 2022, in Skede, Latvia. 

 Gints Ivuskans/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday laid out its vision for the Senate version of the annual Pentagon policy bill on a range of issues, including a new nuclear missile, visas for Afghans and a lack of funds for military construction projects.

It also asked Congress to include new authorities in the bill, including for military support to Ukraine, and to broaden some existing proposals.