Tough questions about how long it will take to resolve issues with the KC-46A Pegasus refueling tankers were asked last week in Washington, D.C., as officials at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington received two more of the planes.
During a U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2021 for the Department of the Air Force, Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said even though the Air Force is living every day with a tanker shortage, “profound problems” with the KC-46’s remote visual system mean that the planes will not be used for refueling missions unless absolutely necessary.
Sen. Jack Reed, D-RI, asked if the Air Force was being abundantly cautious or if the planes could be put into the mix if there was no other choice.
“While I would accept that with a highly trained crew in a high-end contingency, I would not accept that for day-to-day operations and this is a hardware problem requiring a hardware fix,” Goldfein said.
Goldfein told committee members that Boeing’s new Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun has committed to him that the KC-46 is his top military priority.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, said there is a real concern about the refueling tankers in New Hampshire because the last KC-135R Stratotanker left Pease last year.
“While the KC-46s have replaced them and we’re seeing the planes come in, and we hope to have all 12 by this summer, as you know, they’re not flying and we’re hearing from our Air Guard that they would like to fly some missions,” Shaheen said.
Shaheen asked how long it will take before the remote vision system is resolved.
Goldfein said the time frame is 2023 to 2024, and then there will be a retrofit timeline for the planes.
“I will just tell you that Boeing has heard loud and clear that time is of the essence,” Goldfein said.
“Three or four years does not sound like time is of the essence to me. I hope this committee will do what we can to address that as well because that’s unacceptable. It really is,” Shaheen said.
Congress could potentially cut the annual buy from Boeing, withhold funding or request new tanker competition.
With the two new KC-46 tankers, there are now seven of the planes at Pease Air National Guard Base, according to Lt. Col. Greg Heilshorn.
Heilshorn said the tankers are currently flying only training missions.