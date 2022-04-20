Sig Sauer lands 10-year contract for new U.S. Army rifles to replace M4 By Jonathan Phelps New Hampshire Union Leader Jon Phelps Author email Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20, 2022 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Sig Sauer says it will add 1,000 jobs and 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space as part of a new 10-year contract with the Army to supply weapons. Provided by Sig Sauer Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Sig Sauer was awarded a 10-year contract from the U.S. Army to manufacture its next generation rifles and ammunition, according to the Army.The XM5 rifle and the XM250 automatic rifle were selected after 27 months of prototyping and evaluation, according to a news release. The initial delivery order of the contract is $20.4 million.The XM5 Rifle will replace the M4/M4A1, the standard issued rifle for most units, and the XM250 Automatic Rifle is planned to replace the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, according to the Army release.The contract includes accessories, spares and contractor support.The new lightweight rifles are expected to improve accuracy, range and “overall lethality.” Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY West sends Ukraine fighter jets, heavy weapons as fighting intensifies in Donbas Russia defense ministry seeks greater secrecy on military deaths in Ukraine +4 Sig Sauer lands 10-year contract for new U.S. Army rifles to replace M4 Cold, high winds and rough seas as Kearsarge group tackles an Arctic exercise +3 Putin awards brigade accused of war crimes in Bucha Rare Pakistan airstrikes on Taliban show tension after U.S. exit Load more {{title}} Most Popular 'Neptune' missile strike shows strength of Ukraine's homegrown weapons Russia warns U.S. to stop arming Ukraine Russian warship's sinking raises tense questions about fate of crew Russia's top warship in Black Sea damaged; Ukraine says missiles sunk it As Russia's war in Ukraine founders, ominous rhetoric gains ground Ukraine's richest man vows to rebuild besieged Mariupol Moscow bars entry to Russia for UK's Johnson, Truss, Wallace Navy reaches goal of homeporting 5 fast-attack submarines on Guam by year's end Bean bags, pod chairs, iPads: How the Air Force plans to revamp new recruit training Ukrainian fighter pilots in old jets take on better-equipped Russians Request News Coverage