Sig Sauer

Sig Sauer says it will add 1,000 jobs and 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space as part of a new 10-year contract with the Army to supply weapons.

 Provided by Sig Sauer

Sig Sauer was awarded a 10-year contract from the U.S. Army to manufacture its next generation rifles and ammunition, according to the Army.

The XM5 rifle and the XM250 automatic rifle were selected after 27 months of prototyping and evaluation, according to a news release. The initial delivery order of the contract is $20.4 million.

The XM5 Rifle will replace the M4/M4A1, the standard issued rifle for most units, and the XM250 Automatic Rifle is planned to replace the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, according to the Army release.

The contract includes accessories, spares and contractor support.

The new lightweight rifles are expected to improve accuracy, range and “overall lethality.”