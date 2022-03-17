Slaughter in Chernihiv and devastation in Mariupol, as U.S. vows Russia will be held accountable

The fate of hundreds of people sheltering in a Mariupol theater that was destroyed remained unclear Thursday after Ukrainian officials said rescue efforts were hampered by rubble and continued shelling.
City officials said the theater was targeted Wednesday by a Russian airstrike; Moscow denied responsibility. Satellite photos from before the attack showed the word "children," written in large letters on the ground in Russian on both sides of the theater.
Meanwhile, in the northern city of Chernihiv, where heavy fighting has been ongoing continued for weeks, at least 10 people were killed by Kremlin Russian forces Wednesday while waiting in line for bread, U.S. and Ukrainian officials said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared the Russian bombardment of Mariupol to the Nazis' attack on Leningrad during World War II, a siege that lasted more than two years and killed hundreds of thousands of civilians. "Our hearts are broken by what Russia is doing to our people. To our Mariupol," Zelensky said in a video address, one of several appeals he made Wednesday - one of them to Congress - for international assistance in repelling the Russian invasion.
Ukrainian officials announced nine humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee besieged cities on Thursday, as well as plans to deliver aid to places in need - a day after they said escape routes were being targeted by Russian forces. More than 3 million refugees have left Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion last month, according to the United Nations.
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues into a fourth week, the British Defense Ministry said Thursday that Kremlin forces have "largely stalled on all fronts" as they suffer heavy losses, with military operations on land, sea and air making "minimal progress."
In an intelligence update, the ministry credited the Ukrainian resistance with being "staunch and well-coordinated." All major cities and the vast majority of Ukrainian territory remain under Kyiv's control.
But Russia's lackluster military performance, the British military intelligence agency warned, means the Kremlin is likely to resort to older and less precise weapon systems as the drawn-out invasion uses up its stockpile of more sophisticated weaponry. These dated weapons are less militarily effective and more likely to cause civilian casualties, it said.
In Washington, President Joe Biden for the first time publicly called his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a "war criminal." Moscow denounced the remark as "unacceptable and unforgivable." Washington is sending more military aid to Ukraine, and an adviser to Zelensky said Ukrainian forces are launching counteroffensives in several areas.
The new U.S. weapons shipments were announced as the Pentagon assessed for the first time that Russia is discussing how to send "replacement" forces to Ukraine to make up for its combat losses. Russia, in addition to its continued bombardment of major Ukrainian cities by land, began shelling cities and towns around the key port city of Odessa on Wednesday, the Pentagon said. The United States also observed increased naval activity by Russian forces in the Black Sea, including by armored landing craft.
The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol called a Russian strike on a local theater where civilians were sheltering a "terrible tragedy" in a video late Wednesday.
"Today there was a terrible tragedy, another tragedy, in our already mangled Mariupol, of which there is already practically nothing left," Mayor Vadym Boychenko said in a video posted on Telegram.
He said a "direct strike" hit the theater Wednesday and blamed Russian forces, who have denied responsibility. Satellite images from before the attack showed the word "children" written in large white letters on the ground in Russian on both sides of the theater.
"We live in frightening times that are called war.. . . We want to close our eyes and forget, like a bad dream, everything that is happening to us now - but we open them and see war again, we see the devastation, we see all this horror," he added in a bleak video address.
"We know that, unfortunately, today many were not lucky," Boychenko said. However, no official figures had been released on casualties as of Thursday morning. While the fate of hundreds of residents who had been sheltering in the Mariupol theater remained unclear, Ukrainian officials said Thursday that rescue efforts were being hampered by rubble and continued shelling.
Serhiy Taruta, a Ukrainian politician, wrote on Facebook that there was "good news" Thursday and that many people had emerged alive from the theater. Oleksiy Honcharenko, a lawmaker from Odessa, also shared an update on Telegram saying that the bomb shelter in the theater's basement had withstood the strike and that, despite the debris, "people are coming out of the shelter alive and well!"
The BBC also reported that a Ukrainian lawmaker, Dmytro Gurin, whose parents were in the city, said more than 1,000 people sought safety in the theater, among them children, but that it appeared "most of them have survived," he said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied Thursday that Moscow had bombed the theater, calling it a "lie." She added: "The Russian armed forces do not bomb cities, and everyone is well aware of this.. . . The truth will still break through."
Boychenko, the Mariupol mayor, promised to raise his city from the ruins. Mariupol has faced intense attacks from Russian forces as a strategic southern port and has been largely cut off from the outside world for weeks. A maternity hospital made headlines last week after it came under bombardment. Ukrainians blamed Russian forces; Moscow has claimed, without evidence, that the hospital was emptied of patients and used as a base for Ukrainian military activity.
- - -
The Washington Post's David L. Stern, Mary Ilyushina, Amar Nadhir and Isaac Stanley-Becker contributed to this report.