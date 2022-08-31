The Solomon Islands will bar all foreign military ships from docking at its ports, the country's government said late Tuesday, more than a week after requests from a U.S. Coast Guard ship and a British naval vessel went unanswered and months after the Pacific nation signed a defense pact with China.

The Solomon Islands acknowledged that it had received the requests from the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Oliver Henry and Britain's HMS Spey to dock and said the delay in responding demonstrated "the need for the government to review and refine its approval requirements and procedures," according to a statement. The ships eventually canceled their plans to visit the archipelago.