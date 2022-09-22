KYIV/NEW YORK — Some draft-age Russians rushed to the borders on Thursday to escape their country’s biggest conscription drive since World War II, while explosions shook southeastern Ukraine on the eve of referendums planned there by pro-Moscow separatists.

President Vladimir Putin’s new mobilization campaign escalates the seven-month-old war that has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverized cities, damaged the global economy and revived Cold War confrontation.