U.S. President Joe Biden hosts South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House

President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol hold a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden and South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol held White House talks on Wednesday to deepen collaboration on deterring North Korean nuclear escalation amid anxiety about its growing arsenal of missiles and bombs.

"Today we celebrate the ironclad alliance, the shared vision of our future and a deep friendship -- the Republic of Korea and the United States," Biden said in welcoming Yoon to the White House during a pomp-filled arrival ceremony.