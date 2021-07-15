A satellite tracking station in New Boston has been renamed to better reflect its role in the U.S. Space Force.
Following a July 12 ceremony the station -- located approximately 10 miles west of Manchester -- is now known as New Boston Space Force Station.
“This is an exciting and historic time to be part of the space mission,” said Master Sgt. Kyle Duley, 23d Space Operations Squadron superintendent. “The launch of the U.S. Space Force propels us into a new era, where the sky is no longer the limit, and New Boston Space Force Station is proud to be a part of that history and vital mission.”
Col. Zachary “Shay” Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, presided over the renaming ceremony.
A change of command ceremony was also held, during which USAF Lt. Col. Daniel Highlander relinquished command to USSF Lt. Col. David Zesinger.
The 23d Space Operations Squadron, which operates out of the New Boston station, has been operational for more than 60 years.
Part of U.S. Space Force Delta 6 – Space Access & Cyberspace Operations, headquartered at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado, the 23d SOPS is part of a network of sites operating 24 hours per day. It provides satellite command and control capability to more than 190 Department of Defense, national and civilian satellites performing intelligence, weather, navigation, early-warning and communications operations.