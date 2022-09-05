A Taliban fighter stands guard after a blast in front of the Russian embassy in Kabul

A Taliban fighter stands guard after a blast in front of the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 5, 2022.  

 ALI KHARA/REUTERS

RIGA, Latvia - A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the consular section of Russia's embassy in Kabul on Monday, killing a top diplomat, a Russian security guard and four Afghans, according to Russian and Afghan officials.

Afghan police reported that Taliban guards at the embassy shot dead the attacker, but his device still detonated. The blast happened as the embassy's second secretary exited the building to read out names to a crowd waiting to hear about visas, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.