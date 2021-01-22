WASHINGTON - At least hundreds of National Guard members were forced out of a U.S. Capitol cafeteria resting area and into a parking garage nearby, putting them in close quarters with moving cars, exhaust fumes and troops potentially infected with the coronavirus, two soldiers told The Washington Post.
The abrupt transfer came Thursday afternoon with no explanation, the soldiers said. Images of National Guard members sleeping on concrete Thursday night sparked outrage and an apparent reversal later in the night, as lawmakers said the service members would be moved back to the Capitol.
The soldiers said they were not given a reason for the initial transfer. But defense officials said Capitol police moved the Guard members off the grounds as foot traffic from lawmakers and other officials increased in the area.
The Guard members have hotel rooms to sleep in, officials said. But soldiers are on duty for a day or two, working shifts a few hours at a time and cannot easily return to their hotels, many of which are in Virginia and Maryland. So they nap wherever they can - on concrete, indoor tennis courts or on carpet floors.
Two soldiers who spoke to The Post estimated at least hundreds of troops were moved to the garage as officials struggle to find places to put thousands of service members. Nearly 26,000 National Guard members arrived after the Jan 6. Capitol riot to help secure Wednesday's presidential inauguration. More than 10,000 remain on duty, while 15,000 others were slated to return home in the coming days, defense officials said Thursday.
"I've ordered the immediate return of all New Hampshire National Guard from Washington D.C. They did an outstanding job serving our nation's capital in a time of strife and should be graciously praised, not subject to substandard conditions," New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, R, said Friday, though it is unclear if troops from his state were already slated to return.
The two soldiers, who are noncommissioned officers in the Maryland National Guard, said troops inhaled exhaust fumes, shared few toilets with hundreds of soldiers and struggled to sleep under the harsh fluorescent lights.
"I've never in my entire career felt like I've been booted onto the curb and told, 'Figure it out on your own,' " said one of the soldiers, who said he served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with reporters.
"This is absurd," said the other soldier, who said one of his men was nearly struck by a car.
Some Guard members said the conditions were not as bad as suggested on social media. One member from the Wisconsin National Guard said they have rested in the garage between their shifts for days. It is uncomfortable, but there are not many places to easily put thousands of soldiers in the District, he said.
Lawmakers, in response to news stories from Politico and other news outlets, channeled outrage on Twitter. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., an Army veteran who served in Iraq, said Thursday night the Guard members were sent back to the Capitol complex. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., also an Army veteran who served in Iraq, said Capitol police officers apologized to the troops.
Both Maryland soldiers said austere quarters are realities of the profession. But these conditions, they said, unnecessarily hamstring their duties. Their spaces have few electrical outlets to charge smartphones, they said, which are used for mission planning and to keep in contact with one another.
"As Congress is in session and increased foot traffic and business is being conducted, U.S. Capitol Police asked the troops to move their rest area outside of the Capitol. They were temporarily relocated to the Thurgood Marshall Judicial Center garage with heat and restroom facilities," said Capt. Edwin Nieves Jr., a D.C. National Guard spokesman.
One portable toilet used by soldiers was overflowing onto the sidewalk, a photo obtained by The Post shows.
Both Maryland soldiers said the coronavirus is raging among National Guard members. One said he personally knows several soldiers who have been infected.
The soldier laughed when asked by a reporter to describe the protocols in place to mitigate the spread of the virus.
"There's none," he said. "We are on top of each other all day, every day. We've given up."
Nieves did not immediately return a request for comment about coronavirus protocols.
Some lawmakers offered their offices in the wake of viral photos of Guard members on concrete floors.
"Yeah this is not okay," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted. "My office is free this week to any service members who'd like to use it for a break or take nap on the couch. We'll stock up on snacks for you all too."
But one of the soldiers said he doubted the motivations of politicians eager to score public relations wins, noting that lawmakers were happy to take photos of themselves delivering pizza after photos of sleeping soldiers in the Capitol went viral.
"Now I feel like a wet paper towel," he said. "You wiped me down and threw me away."
- - -
The Washington Post's Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.