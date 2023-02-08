CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — The Navy plans to flaunt its “Carrier Air Wing of the Future” during a four-ship flyover of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The four tactical aircraft — two F/A-18F Super Hornets, an F-35C Lightning II and an EA-18G Growler — will roar over the stadium on game day, Feb. 12, just as country music star Chris Stapleton sings, “...and the home of the brave,” the last line of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” according to a Navy news release Sunday.