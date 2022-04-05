Dr. Aaron Epstein, a surgical resident at the University at Buffalo's medical school, had no idea he had won the nation's second-highest civilian award last week.
That's because, for the past month, Epstein, 36, has been on the ground in Ukraine leading a team of medical experts training soldiers and civilians in combat care.
Epstein won the 2022 Citizen Honors Award for Service "for his commitment to providing medical relief to communities in conflict zones, austere environments and disaster areas around the world," according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, which bestows the award.
That's exactly what he's doing in Ukraine.
Epstein has built a humanitarian aid group he founded in 2015, the Global Surgical Medical Support Group, into a network of more than 1,000 medical experts that mobilizes to provide medical support in war zones and other areas of extreme medical need.
Teams of volunteers including former U.S. military medics have been deploying to join Epstein for two- to three-week stretches since the war began, he said in an email to The Buffalo News. They are training Ukrainians — some as young as high school age — to serve as combat medics, focusing on battlefield injuries such as penetrating wounds not typically seen in peacetime.
"We are the only group providing surgical training here, especially in things like damage control surgery, trauma chest tubes, wound closures and vessel ligation," Epstein said. "We have trained over 100 physicians. We have trained over 3,000 civilians in basic combat casualty care. We have trained another 500 Ukrainian soldiers in combat casualty care as well."
The group's previous missions include nearly a dozen to Iraq during the war against ISIS, New York City during the first wave of Covid-19 and the 2021 evacuation of 600 Afghans and U.S. citizens from a Kabul airfield.
Epstein said he got a letter from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. It said: "We request all possible cooperation from the GSMSG in the field of training of doctors/surgeons."
He put the call out to his roster of surgical and medical volunteers. "Want to go do something? Got your passport?" it began.
Epstein said he can't disclose how many or where, but he has more than a dozen team members "moving around to many cities."
"We routinely are avoiding Russian artillery and cruise missiles. We routinely are working out of medical clinics but also bomb shelters and abandoned buildings. Really whatever is safe at the time," he wrote.
The group's teams are armed and able to defend themselves if fired upon. He did not describe what they've seen, but wrote, "I guess to quote the original Blade Runner movie, 'I've seen things you people wouldn't believe ...' "
He expressed outrage at Russian President Vladimir Putin's bloody attacks on civilians.
"We are fortunate and blessed in ways that most people in the U.S. take for granted," he said. "And when something like Ukraine happens where a country invades another for no reason other than the delusions of a megalomaniac like Putin and causes a humanitarian disaster, it is our responsibility as capable individuals and collectively as a group, to do something about it. It is quite literally taking a stand for freedom in the face of tyrannical oppression."
Epstein, a Florida native, was on his way to start high school at the prestigious Phillips Exeter Academy private school in New Hampshire on Sept. 11, 2001, when his flight was rerouted due to the 9/11 attacks. Those events led him toward a career in national defense.
He interned at the State Department and studied Arabic and Middle Eastern culture while earning a bachelor's degree in economics and international policy studies from Rice University in Texas. He went on to work at Northrup Grumman Corp. and earn a master's in intelligence and security studies from Georgetown School of Foreign Service in Washington, D.C.
But volunteer work as a medic led him to change course.
"National security work just didn't seem effective when it came to engaging communities," he said. "But treating someone's family member really brings you closer to them and them to you. The bonds are so much stronger if you genuinely show you care about someone else's well-being."
He founded GSMSG while in medical school at Georgetown University and has deployed it throughout his four-year residency at UB's Jacobs School of Medicine.
He doesn't know who nominated him for the Citizen Service award, which is second only to the Presidential Medal of Freedom in U.S. citizen awards.
"I actually had no idea what this award was until I got a random phone call from the U.S. while in Ukraine that told me I had won," he said. "I had to look it up and make sure it wasn't a scam."
"What does it mean? Honestly, awards in general don't mean much to me," he added. "I appreciate that there is a decision to grant some recognition, but I'm going to keep doing the work regardless."
