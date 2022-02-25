Syrian president Assad backs Putin on Ukraine Reuters Feb 25, 2022 Feb 25, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and supported his position regarding Ukraine, the Syrian presidency said in a statement on Friday."During the call, they talked about the situation in Ukraine and the special military operation by the Russian Federation to protect the civilian population in the Donbass region," the statement said."His Excellency (Assad) stressed that Syria stands with the Russian Federation, based on its conviction of the correctness of its position," it added.(Reporting by Kinda Makieh; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Hugh Lawson) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Fighter jets scramble to examine mysterious orb over Hawaii, military officials say Navy's tilt-rotor Osprey not yet reliable, Pentagon tester finds Ukraine under full-scale attack; West unites to sanction Russia Chernobyl power plant captured by Russian forces South Koreans overwhelmingly want nuclear weapons to confront China and North Korea, poll finds Russia recognizes two Ukrainian regions as independent, a potential pretext for war Biden, bipartisan U.S. lawmakers condemn Russia for escalation in Ukraine China rejects calling Russia move 'invasion,' urges citizens in Ukraine to stay home Send fighter jets to the Baltics to defend their airspace, Estonia tells U.S. U.S. vows to hold Russia accountable after it begins attack on Ukraine Request News Coverage