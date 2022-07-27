TAIWAN

A Taiwanese navy sailor on the Kee Lung-class destroyer DDG 1803 outside of Suao, Taiwan, on Tuesday.  

 Vic Chiang/Washington Post

TAIPEI, Taiwan - Taiwan's military pledged it is action-ready for a Ukraine-style response to invasion during annual drills this week, even as Taiwanese security experts downplay the odds of reckless Chinese aggression over a possible visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

On Wednesday on Bali beach, Taiwanese troops practiced repelling a potential amphibious assault along the stretch of waterfront connecting Taipei Port and the Tamsui River mouth, crucial to defending the capital city of Taipei.

TAIWAN

A Taiwanese guided-missile frigate fires a missile on Tuesday during exercises outside Suao, Taiwan.  
TAIWAN

Kee Lung-class destroyer DDG 1801 in action during exercises off Suao, Taiwan, on July 26. 