Taliban co-founder and de facto leader Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than a decade, returning to the group's birthplace in the southern city of Kandahar just days after his fighters swept to power across the country.
His homecoming signaled a consolidation of Taliban rule amid a near-total surrender of Afghan government forces and the chaotic withdrawal of Western troops and diplomats in recent days. The Taliban on Tuesday announced a general amnesty for government officials and ordered fighters to maintain discipline as an uneasy calm settled over the capital, Kabul.
A a wide-ranging news conference in Kabul, the Taliban offered conciliatory messages, promising not to discriminate against women or seek to control the media and suggesting that those who worked with the previous government and allied forces would be pardoned.
"We assure the international community that there will be no discrimination against women, but, of course, within the frameworks we have," spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said.
Mujahid said women will be allowed to work within the confines of sharia law but emphasized that how that will work in practice will need to be devised.
Despite the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islam and history of violence during its rule over Afghanistan in the 1990s and during its two decades of insurgency, Mujahid spoke repeatedly against further violence and promised that those who had worked with the former government or its international partners would be pardoned.
"The youth who have talents, we don't want them to leave. These are our assets. We would like them to stay here and serve, and [we] assure you that no one is going to knock on your door," Mujahid said.
At the news conference, which was interpreted live by the Qatari-backed television network Al Jazeera, Mujahid fielded several questions - a marked departure for the once-reclusive group. He repeatedly sought out foreign reporters, including a female Al Jazeera reporter, and answered questions in English through an interpreter.
Mujahid, who previously covered his face during most media appearances, spoke for around an hour.
Speaking of media freedom, Mujahid said, "Impartiality of the media is very important. They can critique our work so that we can improve." However, he added that journalists should not divide the nation but promote "the unity of the nation."
Mujahid insisted that the Taliban, notorious for its brutality against women and activists when it led Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, had changed in the 20 years since its ouster from power.
"Of course, there is a huge difference between us now and 20 years ago," he said.
Asked whether a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan would again become a haven for international terrorist groups like al-Qaida, Mujahid attempted to reassure that "Afghan soil" would not be used by anybody to threaten the international community.
Mujahid also suggested that the Taliban was in touch with former Afghan leaders like ex-president Hamid Karzai and that those who wanted to work with the Taliban government would be able to. "The future government will be inclusive," he said.
Also Tuesday, the United States and other nations resumed military evacuation efforts for allied Afghans and other civilians. Operations were suspended late Monday when thousands of people swarmed the airport in Kabul in a desperate bid to flee.
The U.S. military evacuated hundreds of people from the Kabul airport after resuming rescue efforts that were halted the day before as desperate Afghans swarmed the tarmac.
Seven aircraft carrying between 700 to 800 people, including 165 Americans, left Kabul early Tuesday, a senior U.S. military official said.
"The speed of evacuation will pick up," Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told reporters at the Pentagon, adding that 5,000 to 9,000 people could start being evacuated each day.
U.S. troops secured the airfield late Monday after several Afghans died in the chaos, including at least one who appeared to plunge to his death after clinging to the side of a U.S. cargo plane.
A crew flying a C-17 aircraft that departed from Kabul Monday - it was not clear whether it was the same plane - later found human remains in the wheel well and landing gear, according to three people familiar with the incident.
The move to expand evacuations in Kabul included the arrival of more aircraft, troops and equipment to keep the airport open and stave off any Taliban attempts to seize control before rescue efforts conclude. The Taliban has not carried out any hostile acts at the airport, Taylor said.
By the end of Tuesday, Taylor said that about 4,000 U.S. troops will be on the ground in Kabul - up from 2,500 at the start of the week.
Among the new units is one from the 82nd Airborne Division, which will oversee security operations on the runway. The division's commanding general, Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, will lead that effort and has already deployed with some of his staff.
The Washington Post's Dan Lamothe, Paul Schemm and Adam Talor contributed to this report.