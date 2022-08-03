WASHINGTON - For President Joe Biden, the killing of al-Qaida's top leader in a drone strike last weekend marked a welcome triumph as officials steel themselves for the first anniversary of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

But the attack, which revealed to the public the presence of veteran militant Ayman al-Zawahri in the heart of Taliban-controlled Kabul, injected a disturbing new element into the administration's fraught dealings with Afghanistan in the post-American era.