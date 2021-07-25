Having commanded an M60A3 main battle tank while in the U.S. Army Reserves, Jim Early was thrilled several years ago to see one outside the Ingerson-Smith American Legion Post 41.
Upon closer examination, however, Early noticed the paint job and the white star on the turret were off.
Early, of Bedford, {span}a member of the nonprofit United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers, Inc., (USABOT) consulted with Jim Bagdon, his commander in the Abrams Company of USABOT.
They spoke with Post 41 officials who decided they wanted the tank to get a new, “NATO camouflage” paint scheme.
After prepping the 50-plus ton tank on Friday, Early, Bagdon and 18 members of the New England-based Abrams Company spent Saturday spray-painting it a combination of black, brown and green.
Those colors, said Early and Bagdon, who each joined and rose to the rank of captain in the US Army via ROTC programs at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Norwich University, respectively, would have been found on M60A3s deployed in Europe during what were then the hot days of the Cold War between the former Soviet Union and the United States and her NATO allies.
As the work of Abrams Company neared completion, John Tholl, Post 41’s vice commander, expressed gratitude and enthusiasm, recalling how the 2014 installation of the tank made it clear to passers-by that the post was a place for veterans to gather.
Before the tank, “some people thought this was a bingo hall,” joked Tholl, who is a Whitefield selectman and former state rep.
The Post 41 tank — and another tank that is now outside the Elwood O. Wells American Legion Post 112 in Epsom — both came to New Hampshire in 1992 courtesy of the Texas National Guard, which sent them for use by the National Guard here, said Chuck Kenneally, a member of Abrams Company from South Boston.
Four years later, when the tanks were no longer needed and deemed surplus, one went to Post 112, while the other went to an American Legion post in Loudon. When that post was closed, the tank landed in Whitefield.
“These are the only two public monument tanks in New Hampshire,” said Kenneally, and Abrams Company has now given each of them new looks.
Tholl, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said working with Abrams Company was a blessing, while the biggest challenge with the Post 41 tank was “dealing with the Army,” which had a very elaborate and lengthy process to allow the tank — which has no engine, is welded shut, and whose firing system has been removed — to be displayed outside Post 41.
“We were very lucky,” said Tholl, that Abrams Company agreed to repaint the Post 41 tank.
“We donated the paint,” Early said, “but he (Tholl) is going to feed us.”
Hot dogs and burgers were on the menu, said Tholl, but upon being told that Abrams Company was paying for the paint, he said steak would have been more apropos.
“There’s no way we could have done this,” said Tholl. “Compared to what this (the tank) looked like when they came, it’s an amazing transformation.”
For Bagdon, of Taunton, Mass., the rehabilitation of the Post 41 tank, which will also get a new antenna and markings, is at the heart of USABOT’s mission to preserve and publicize “the history of the United States Army Armored Forces” through collecting artifacts, living-history activities, and public education.
“We have to make sure that these things are kept up,” he said.