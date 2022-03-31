Nurse Svetlana Savchenko, 56, stands next to the building, destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict, where her apartment was located in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 30, 2022.
Officials from Russia and Ukraine said Thursday that they have agreed on a temporary cease-fire in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol to allow civilians to evacuate and humanitarian aid to enter.
A spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross called the cease-fire "desperately important" and told The Washington Post that teams were traveling with relief items and medical supplies Friday. The city, which has so far borne the brunt of Russia's invasion, was once home to 450,000 people, and 100,000 or so may still be trapped. Previous humanitarian corridors in the country have been fragile, with both sides accusing the other of violating cease-fires and obstructing supplies. Since the start of the conflict, 80,000 residents have been evacuated from the city using buses and private transport according to the local government
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, meanwhile, expressed doubt Thursday about Russia's claim that it is withdrawing from the area around Kyiv, saying Moscow has lied about its intentions before and appears to be repositioning troops for fresh attacks.
In other developments:
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree requiring foreign buyers to pay for natural gas in rubles through a Russian bank that will exchange euros for the local currency in a bid to help stabilize the ruble.
The death toll has risen to 20 in Tuesday's Russian missile strike on the regional government headquarters in the southern city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are set to resume talks online Friday, head Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said in an overnight Telegram post. He added that he hopes to see Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet if diplomatic efforts progress.
The Treasury Department on Thursday announced new sanctions on Russia's technology sector as the Biden administration seeks to punish the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions target parts of the Russian technology sector that enable Moscow to acquire technology critical for its military, including one firm that is Russia's largest microchip producer, according to the department.