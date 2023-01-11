President Donald Trump meets with Vladimir Putin

Former President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018.

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Shortly before the 2022 election, now-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) issued a striking warning: Were Republicans to win control of Congress, Ukraine might not be able to count on the United States' continued financial support.

At the time, we and others noted that this statement might have had the dual purpose of nudging Democrats to increase the funding while they still had power. And they obliged: Congress included about $45 billion in Ukraine funds in the year-end omnibus spending bill - the largest sum to date and even more than the Biden administration had asked for.